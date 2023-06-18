An active weather day to end the weekend, with drier condition by the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Father’s Day Heartland! A line of storms passed through early this morning. Most have started to weaken as they continue through the area leaving heavy rain showers behind. However, more storms will develop by late afternoon which will give us an evening of active weather. The biggest impact this evening will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and the chance of hail. Temps will still stay warm for today, sitting in the mid to upper 80s but start to cool down as a cold front will follow behind this evening storms.

Rain chances will reduce for a few days as the workweek begins. Starting the work week in the mid 80s, temperatures will rise to the high 80s and maybe the low 90s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.