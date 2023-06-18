Heartland Votes

Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez(WOIO)
By Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who they say were taken by their mother.

According to WOIO, police said the children are 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez.

Both children have black hair and brown eyes. There is no other description information for the children at this time.

Christian Elain Salinas
Christian Elain Salinas(WOIO)

The suspect is their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas. Police also say their father, 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez, may have helped. Both are from Cleveland.

Police said Salinas was scheduled to surrender custody of her children Saturday to children and family services, but she failed to do so and has made multiple threats to harm the children.

Andrew Lopez
Andrew Lopez(WOIO)

Salinas is 5-feet-1, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Lopez is 5-feet-8, weighs 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a 2001 Red Toyota Solara with a missing passenger side view mirror and an Ohio license plate of JEV 5186.

People are asked to call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-623-5105 if they have any information.

Amber Alert vehicle
Amber Alert vehicle(CLEVELAND POLICE)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
A bill that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
With the help of her parents, 12-year-old Hadley Warren has opened her own candy store in...
12-year-old Perryville girl opens candy shop
On Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Butler Co. woman
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Community attends grand opening for 1st grocery store in Cairo, Ill. in 7 years

Latest News

Cape southside residents celebrated Juneteenth early today. The event was full of food, fun,...
Juneteenth celebration held in Cape Girardeau’s southside
Fishermen from all over the Heartland hit the waters of Rend Lake in Ill. for the 16th Annual...
Annual Bass fishing tournament held at Rend Lake in memory of fallen solider
Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded
Fishermen from all over the Heartland hit the waters of Rend Lake in Ill. for the 16th Annual...
16th Annual LCPL J. Kyle Price Memorial Bass Tournament