2nd annual Juneteenth Day celebration at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau held for June 17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 17, the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted its second annual Juneteenth Day celebration at Ivers Square from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a release from Visit Cape, Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas when word of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War reached the state, became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, designating June 19 as Juneteenth Day.

The organizers say the goal is learning to to love one another in order to grow a better community.

“Our theme is doing it together, because we decided it’s easier and it’s better to work together,” said Ron North, chair of the Juneteenth Committee.

“If we learn to work together and play together and be together and love one another all the other stuff, all the little interruptions and distractions and my team and your team seems to kind of wither away,” North added.

Brenda Newbern is executive director of Visit Cape. Newbern said that another main goal of the celebration is education.

“We are trying to let everyone know about the history of slavery, know about the things that went on, but at the same time, the freedoms,” said Newbern.

Newbern also said that this type of event inspires togetherness.

“I tell you what, the beauty of it is the diversity,” Newbern said. “We have every race on this land right now sitting together, enjoying music together, food, fellowship and that’s what it’s about. That’s how we move forward by learning from each other, believing in each other and growing forward.”

2022 marked the first time city leaders joined community organizers in hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Ivers Square, where you’ll find a statue honoring the contribution of African-American troops during the Civil War.

“I think it is important that we remember our history so that we don’t make the same mistakes again,” said North.

North added that he has one simple goal for this year’s event.

“Community, ya know, coming together and spending time together and not being angry like we are so much,” said North.

The celebration will have children’s activities, food, a raffle and entertainment including the Ivas John Band, Pfunk Dat, Cat Daddy O and the Juneteenth Community Choir. Author and poet Ebony Stewart will be in attendance, sharing inspiring words with the community.

A Juneteenth celebration will also be held in Cape Girardeau’s southside on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.