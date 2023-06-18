Heartland Votes

2nd annual Juneteenth Day celebration at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau held for June 17

In Downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo., the community gathered in honor of Juneteenth at the historic sight of Ivers Square.
By Olivia Tock and Madison Steward
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 17, the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted its second annual Juneteenth Day celebration at Ivers Square from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a release from Visit Cape, Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas when word of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War reached the state, became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, designating June 19 as Juneteenth Day.

The organizers say the goal is learning to to love one another in order to grow a better community.

“Our theme is doing it together, because we decided it’s easier and it’s better to work together,” said Ron North, chair of the Juneteenth Committee.

“If we learn to work together and play together and be together and love one another all the other stuff, all the little interruptions and distractions and my team and your team seems to kind of wither away,” North added.

Brenda Newbern is executive director of Visit Cape. Newbern said that another main goal of the celebration is education.

“We are trying to let everyone know about the history of slavery, know about the things that went on, but at the same time, the freedoms,” said Newbern.

Newbern also said that this type of event inspires togetherness.

“I tell you what, the beauty of it is the diversity,” Newbern said. “We have every race on this land right now sitting together, enjoying music together, food, fellowship and that’s what it’s about. That’s how we move forward by learning from each other, believing in each other and growing forward.”

2022 marked the first time city leaders joined community organizers in hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Ivers Square, where you’ll find a statue honoring the contribution of African-American troops during the Civil War.

“I think it is important that we remember our history so that we don’t make the same mistakes again,” said North.

North added that he has one simple goal for this year’s event.

“Community, ya know, coming together and spending time together and not being angry like we are so much,” said North.

The celebration will have children’s activities, food, a raffle and entertainment including the Ivas John Band, Pfunk Dat, Cat Daddy O and the Juneteenth Community Choir. Author and poet Ebony Stewart will be in attendance, sharing inspiring words with the community.

A Juneteenth celebration will also be held in Cape Girardeau’s southside on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
A bill that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
With the help of her parents, 12-year-old Hadley Warren has opened her own candy store in...
12-year-old Perryville girl opens candy shop
On Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Butler Co. woman
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Community attends grand opening for 1st grocery store in Cairo, Ill. in 7 years

Latest News

A Juneteenth celebration will be held in Cape Girardeau’s southside on Saturday, June 17.
Juneteenth celebration held in Cape Girardeau’s southside
People in Cairo, Ill. held a celebration today in honor of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth celebrations held in Cairo, Ill.
People in Cairo, Ill. held a celebration today in honor of Juneteenth.
Cairo Juneteenth
Cape Girardeau Juneteenth