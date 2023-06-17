Volleyball teams in the Heartland take the court at Rib City Shootout; Pursuit 13U Elite at USA Junior Nationals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rib City Shootout started in 2010 with basketball, adding volleyball in 2013, as a way to bring teams in the Heartland together for off-season competition.

The first of six volleyball Rib City tournaments this summer began in Cape Girardeau on Friday at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex with teams from six states are making the trip.

On the national stage Pursuit 13U Elite Girls, a club volleyball team based out of Cape Girardeau, is competing at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships in Minneapolis, Minn.

Pursuit finished 5-3 in pool play and will continue into bracket play on Saturday.

