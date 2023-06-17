Vehicle stolen in St. Louis County with child inside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A vehicle with a child inside was stolen in St. Louis County Friday around 12:09 p.m.

St. Louis County Police Department officers from the West County Precinct responded to the 1300 block of Green Elm Drive due to a report of a stolen vehicle and abduction. Officers who arrived reached out to a woman who said her vehicle was stolen by an unknown person with her child inside. Shortly afterward, the vehicle and child were located abandoned at a nearby intersection.

Authorities said two adults were taken into custody, and the child was unharmed and safe.

There are no further details at this time.

