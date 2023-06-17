Heartland Votes

Vehicle stolen in St. Louis County with child inside

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A vehicle with a child inside was stolen in St. Louis County Friday around 12:09 p.m.

St. Louis County Police Department officers from the West County Precinct responded to the 1300 block of Green Elm Drive due to a report of a stolen vehicle and abduction. Officers who arrived reached out to a woman who said her vehicle was stolen by an unknown person with her child inside. Shortly afterward, the vehicle and child were located abandoned at a nearby intersection.

Authorities said two adults were taken into custody, and the child was unharmed and safe.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
With the help of her parents, 12-year-old Hadley Warren has opened her own candy store in...
12-year-old Perryville girl opens candy shop
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
Police are investigating a reported kidnapping on the 200 block of North Wall Street in...
Kidnapping investigation underway in Carbondale
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Community attends grand opening for 1st grocery store in Cairo, Ill. in 7 years

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
On Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Butler Co. woman
The City of Carbondale announced Poplar Camp Beach with be temporarily closed until further...
Poplar Camp Beach temporarily closed due to health concerns
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake