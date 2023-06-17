Heartland Votes

Starting the weekend off with sunshine

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Saturday Heartland! Starting the morning off with temp in the mid 60s and warming up very quickly to the upper 80s. Dry conditions and warm temps will be our main theme for today. expect to see rain be the biggest impact as we looking into next week.

A risk of isolated showers and thunderstorms will accompany the change on Sunday. There’s a chance of a few powerful storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. The increase in humidity coincides with the rain. More moisture will enter the Heartland thanks to a change in winds to the south.

