Semi truck driver dead after accident in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal accident this morning that involved a semi.

Around 8:50 a.m. on June 17, Sergeant Richard Edwards responded to the area of KY 97 and Burnetts Chapel Road in Sedalia for a semi accident. Upon his arrival, Edwards discovered the semi/trailer combo was fully engulfed in flames and the operator was still inside.

Sergeant Edwards and witnesses on scene attempted to help the operator, but the fire was too extreme. The Sedalia Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames but first responders were not able to save the driver.

The driver was identified as 62-year-old Mark Smith of Benton, Ky. An investigation found that the semi was traveling North on KY 97 when the trailer dropped off the roadway going around a left curve. Smith lost control of the semi at that point, and the semi struck a utility pole, then a concrete culvert, and overturned.

The semi caught fire and at some point, the cab exploded. The Coroner’s Office arrived to conduct their investigation and the family was notified.

