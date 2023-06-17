Heartland Votes

Poplar Camp Beach temporarily closed due to health concerns

The City of Carbondale announced Poplar Camp Beach with be temporarily closed until further notice.(Colin Baillie)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced Poplar Camp Beach will be temporarily closed until further notice.

According to release from the city, recent monitoring of water quality has revealed elevated levels of E. coli being present due to an increase in the geese population at the beach and prolonged dry weather conditions.

The Jackson County Health Department requires the temporary closure at the beach. The city expects to regain compliance with their health department permit within 48 hours and will continue to closely monitor the situation, conducting regular water quality tests to determine when it is safe to reopen Poplar Camp Beach.

For more information, contact the City of Carbondale at (618) 457-3229.

