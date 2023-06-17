Missouri Girls Soccer All-State Players from the Heartland
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at the Missouri Girls Soccer All-State players from the Heartland.
Class 4 All-State:
- 1st Team
- Justi Nelson-Jackson
- 2nd Team
- Karlyle Kasten-Notre Dame
- Maya Domian-Jackson
Class 3 All-State:
- 2nd Team
- Lana Adams-St. Vincent
- Cailyn Prost-St. Vincent
Class 2 All-State:
- 1st Team
- Kyla Schnurbusch-Perryville
- 2nd Team
- Rachel Riney-Perryville
- Honorable Mention
- Alyssa King-Perryville
- Gabbie McFadden-Fredericktown
Class 1 All-State:
- 1st Team
- Maci Hollis-Saxony Lutheran
- Camille Richey-Saxony Lutheran
- 2nd Team
- Annie Adams-Saxony Lutheran
- Kristin Grogan-Kelly
- Honorable Mention
- Grace Ozark-Saxony Lutheran
- Anna Mueller-Saxony Lutheran
