Missouri Girls Soccer All-State Players from the Heartland

By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at the Missouri Girls Soccer All-State players from the Heartland.

Class 4 All-State:

  • 1st Team
    • Justi Nelson-Jackson
  • 2nd Team
    • Karlyle Kasten-Notre Dame
    • Maya Domian-Jackson

Class 3 All-State:

  • 2nd Team
    • Lana Adams-St. Vincent
    • Cailyn Prost-St. Vincent

Class 2 All-State:

  • 1st Team
    • Kyla Schnurbusch-Perryville
  • 2nd Team
    • Rachel Riney-Perryville
  • Honorable Mention
    • Alyssa King-Perryville
    • Gabbie McFadden-Fredericktown

Class 1 All-State:

  • 1st Team
    • Maci Hollis-Saxony Lutheran
    • Camille Richey-Saxony Lutheran
  • 2nd Team
    • Annie Adams-Saxony Lutheran
    • Kristin Grogan-Kelly
  • Honorable Mention
    • Grace Ozark-Saxony Lutheran
    • Anna Mueller-Saxony Lutheran

