CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at the Missouri Girls Soccer All-State players from the Heartland.

Class 4 All-State:

1st Team Justi Nelson-Jackson

2nd Team Karlyle Kasten-Notre Dame Maya Domian-Jackson



Class 3 All-State:

2nd Team Lana Adams-St. Vincent Cailyn Prost-St. Vincent



Class 2 All-State:

1st Team Kyla Schnurbusch-Perryville

2nd Team Rachel Riney-Perryville

Honorable Mention Alyssa King-Perryville Gabbie McFadden-Fredericktown



Class 1 All-State:

1st Team Maci Hollis-Saxony Lutheran Camille Richey-Saxony Lutheran

2nd Team Annie Adams-Saxony Lutheran Kristin Grogan-Kelly

Honorable Mention Grace Ozark-Saxony Lutheran Anna Mueller-Saxony Lutheran



Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.