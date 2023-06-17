First Alert: Weekend starting off dry; showers and chance of thunderstorms Sunday

(KFVS) - Staying fairly dry this morning in the Heartland, with a few clouds lingering in the sky until the afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the 60s, but will quickly warm up into the high 80s to low 90s.

Sunday morning, a weather system will move into our western counties, but rain will decrease around 10 a.m. There will be lots of cloud coverage, with an increase of southerly winds. Around 5 p.m., another system will move across the Heartland, bringing with it the chance of thunderstorms.

The storms will continue into Monday morning.

