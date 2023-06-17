Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Butler Co. woman

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a woman who was reported missing on Friday, June 16.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 88-year-old Patricia Sue Welch was last seen leaving her home on Shephard Valley Lane in Poplar Bluff, Mo. to visit a nearby store.

Welch is described as a white female with a height of 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 140 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes, and suffers from dementia and hearing loss.

If you see the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle or have any information related to the endangered missing person, please dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 785-8444.

