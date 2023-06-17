Heartland Votes

Dry tonight, showers on the way

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Happy Saturday, Heartland! It looks to be mostly dry for tonight, with temperatures dropping to the mid to high 60s. However, some of our western counties are in a marginal risk for some isolated thunderstorms, a level 1 out of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center, so some isolated showers or thunderstorms could be possible. Tomorrow, Sunday, that marginal risk increases to include all of southeast Missouri, and a parts of southern Illinois, northwestern Kentucky and Tennessee. Sunday looks like we could see quite a bit of much needed rain, but there is a chance for thunderstorms and severe weather.

After Sunday, rain chances drop to 20% for a couple days before it gets dry again. Temperatures will start in the low 80s to kick off the work week, but will go back up to high 80s, possibly low 90s by Tuesday. We should also expect some partly cloudy skies throughout the week.

