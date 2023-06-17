Heartland Votes

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

