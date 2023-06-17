Heartland Votes

19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul Ice Boat Ramp of Kinkaid Lake in rural Murphysboro, Illinois last night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the altercation happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and resulted in the death of a 19-year-old Murphysboro man.

One suspect, 18-year-old Nathan Randall of Murphysboro, is in custody at the Jackson County Jail.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

