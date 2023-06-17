Heartland Votes

15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
With the help of her parents, 12-year-old Hadley Warren has opened her own candy store in...
12-year-old Perryville girl opens candy shop
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
Police are investigating a reported kidnapping on the 200 block of North Wall Street in...
Kidnapping investigation underway in Carbondale
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Community attends grand opening for 1st grocery store in Cairo, Ill. in 7 years

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of...
Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital