Western Ky. man indicted on child porn charge

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A federal grand jury in Paducah indicted a man on June 13 for possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, 33-year-old Taylor Glass, of Kuttawa, was charged with one count of possession of child porn.

Glass made an initial appearance on June 15 before a U.S. magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, according to U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud of the Homeland Security Investigations Nashville and Sheriff Brent White of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

HSI and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, is prosecuting the case.

