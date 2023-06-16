Heartland Votes

Water main break closes portion of U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive

Crews are working to repair a water main break on U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive between Jefferson...
Crews are working to repair a water main break on U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive between Jefferson Street and Broadway in Paducah.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Some drivers in Paducah will need to find an alternate route on Friday, June 16.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the southbound lane of U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive between Jefferson Street and Broadway is closed because of a water main break.

The closure is expected to last 8 hours, or until around 2 p.m.

KYTC advises drivers to take another route to avoid delays.

If the area can not be avoided, drivers are urged to be alert and use caution. Equipment, flaggers and utility personnel will be along the roadway and close to traffic.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The armed suspect who was barricaded in a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County has...
Armed suspect in St. Francois County standoff in custody
Team ropers Hayden Travelstead and Wesley Kuhnert are headed to the 2023 National High School...
2 southern Ill. teens to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo
William Collier, a Risco High School graduate, will compete in the National High School Finals...
Mo. teen to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo
Cincinnati-area golfer fires three holes in one
15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing
The Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. will be reconfigured with two...
1st phase of U.S. 67/Future I-57 project in Butler Co. continues with intersection changes

Latest News

Several people attended a MoDOT open-house style meeting to learn more about and discuss...
MoDOT hosts public meeting on changes to Highway 412 in Dunklin County
Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler hosted more than 15 trucking companies across southern...
State, local leaders in Illinois met to discuss trucking industry
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
MoDOT hosting public meeting on Hwy. 412