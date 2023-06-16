Water main break closes portion of U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Some drivers in Paducah will need to find an alternate route on Friday, June 16.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the southbound lane of U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive between Jefferson Street and Broadway is closed because of a water main break.

The closure is expected to last 8 hours, or until around 2 p.m.

KYTC advises drivers to take another route to avoid delays.

If the area can not be avoided, drivers are urged to be alert and use caution. Equipment, flaggers and utility personnel will be along the roadway and close to traffic.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.