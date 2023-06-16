Water main break blocks portion of KY 58/West 12th St. in Benton, Ky.
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 58/West 12th Street is closed between Olive Street and U.S. 641/Main Street in downtown Benton, Kentucky because of a water main break.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are working on repairs, which could take 8 to 10 hours to complete or around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers can self-detour by taking side streets.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.