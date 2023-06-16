Heartland Votes

Tracking showers and thunderstorms late Saturday evening into Sunday

By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday! Most of us are kicking off the weekend dry and hot with the exception of some pop up showers in portions of southeast Missouri. Tonight, we will be mostly clear and dry with evening lows dropping to the lower 60s. Saturday will be another hot day with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain low through Saturday afternoon.

The change comes late Saturday evening into Sunday as low pressures moves overhead bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Along with the rain comes an increase in humidity. Winds will shift to the south bringing more moisture into the Heartland.

