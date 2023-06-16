Heartland Votes

Senator Duckworth visits Sesser to discuss $750K secured in water infrastructure improvements

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (Right) met with Sesser city leaders, including Mayor Jason...
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (Right) met with Sesser city leaders, including Mayor Jason Ashmore (Left), to discuss funding secured for water infrastructure improvements
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) visited Sesser, Ill. to meet with the city’s leadership and discuss the $750,000 she secured.

On June 16, Senator Duckworth discussed the funding she secured through a Fiscal Year 2022 Congressionally Directed Spending Request for City of Sesser for the rehabilitation of its sanitary sewer collection system. The funding will be used to update and renovate Sesser’s outdated sewer collection system, addressing a vital public health threat.

In 2014, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency served notice of violation resulting from overflow at the sewage treatment plant. This caused a health and safety threat to the residents of Sesser.

Duckworth is the co-founder of the U.S. Senate’s Environmental Justice Caucus. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included Duckworth’s “Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act”, which focuses on disadvantaged communities.

In FY22, Duckworth and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) secured $211M through Congressionally Directed Spending for Illinois and another $182M for Illinois in FY23. Duckworth met with Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore, City Clerk Teresa Stacey and City Treasurer Janette Dillinger, as well as other local and regional leaders on June 16.

