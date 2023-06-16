SEMO Coaching legend Joey Haines passes away

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former longtime Southeast Missouri Track and Field coach Joey Haines passed away Tuesday, June 13, at the age of 76.

Haines retired from coaching in 2008 to conclude a 26-year career at SEMO. During SEMO’s Division II years, Haines’s men’s and women’s teams had 24 Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships during the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Arrangements have been made with a visitation scheduled for Saturday, June 17 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Ascension Funeral Home in Mobile, Alabama. Memorial gifts can be made to the Jane Haines Endowed Scholarship for Women’s Track at SEMO.

