Man wanted on Cape Girardeau firearms warrant arrested in Carbondale

Preston I. Walden, 31 of Columbia, Mo., was arrested in Carbondale on Thursday on firearm...
Preston I. Walden, 31 of Columbia, Mo., was arrested in Carbondale on Thursday on firearm charges and on a Cape Girardeau warrant.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Columbia, Missouri man was arrested Thursday night, June 15 in Carbondale after police went to a residence on the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.

According to Carbondale Police, 31-year-old Preston I. Walden attempted to run away from officers when they arrived at the home around 7:30 p.m., but officers were able to take him into custody.

Police said Walden was wanted in Cape Girardeau on a warrant for a firearms violation.

Officers then searched the home where Walden was arrested and reported finding firearms and ammunition.

Walden was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, resisting a peace officer charges and the original warrant out of Cape Girardeau.

Carbondale Police said their investigation is ongoing.

