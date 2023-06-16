Heartland Votes

Man mauled by bear in unprovoked attack; neighbors tried to help, authorities say

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in...
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in Arizona.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating a deadly bear attack on Friday morning.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reports a Tucson man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in the Groom Creek area, about 6 miles outside of Prescott.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, identified as 66-year-old Steven Jackson, was sitting in a chair at his campsite just before 8 a.m. when the bear began mauling him.

Neighbors reported seeing Jackson struggle with the bear. They called 911 for help and made various noises in hopes of scaring the bear away. But it wasn’t enough to get the animal to stop, as reported by Arizona’s Family.

Deputies said the bear dragged the man about 75 yards and began eating him as the attack continued until a neighbor shot the animal.

When authorities arrived, they found both Jackson and the bear dead.

Jackson was reportedly in the area building a cabin. His family, who lives out of state, has been notified.

Arizona Game and Fish identified the bear as a black bear that was 6 to 10 years old.

Currently, authorities don’t believe there is a threat to the public. Sheriff David Rhodes emphasized that there were no reports of any wildlife in the community appearing aggressive, but the attack seemed predatory in nature.

Arizona’s Family reports that witnesses spotted the bear involved earlier in the area.

Officials said bear attacks are extremely uncommon in Arizona. The last deadly bear attack in the state was in 2011 involving a volunteer, Lana Hollingsworth, with the Gilbert Fire Department. She was mauled by a bear while walking her dog.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

