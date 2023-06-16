Heartland Votes

Man accused of threatening Williamson Co. deputy with hammer

Jordan J. Travelstead was cited for aggravated assault and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening a deputy with a hammer.

Jordan J. Travelstead was cited for aggravated assault and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Stanley Lane in Marion around 7:51 p.m. on June 13 for a report of a disturbance.

The caller said a man was destroying a home and swinging a baseball bat at someone.

When deputies arrived, they say Travelstead appeared at the door holding up a 12-inch ball peen hammer in his right hand, above his head.

Deputies say Travelstead yelled at them, “Get the [expletive] off my property or I’m going to bash you in the head.”

According to the sheriff’s office, he then started walking toward a room in the home where “he is known from numerous previous law enforcement contacts to have firearms, machetes and other weapons.”

Deputies ordered him to stop and drop the hammer multiple times; however, he ignored them and continued walking toward the room.

A deputy fired a stun gun from about 15 feet and hit Travelstead, causing him to drop the hammer and fall forward to the floor.

Travelstead was taken into custody and transported to the Williamson County Jail.

