Heartland Votes

‘The Last of Us’ haunted house is coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be...
The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be debuting at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in early September.(Universal Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A new haunted house is coming to Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be debuting at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in early September.

PlayStation’s “The Last of Us” video game celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year and has captivated audiences since its release. The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences and critics alike.

According to a news release from Universal, “The Last of Us” haunted houses on both coasts will “propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the “Infected.”

The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences...
The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences and critics alike.(Courtesy of HBO)

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The event runs through Oct. 31 at both locations.

Tickets are on sale now for Hollywood Horror Nights. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The armed suspect who was barricaded in a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County has...
Armed suspect in St. Francois County standoff in custody
Team ropers Hayden Travelstead and Wesley Kuhnert are headed to the 2023 National High School...
2 southern Ill. teens to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo
A bill that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
Cincinnati-area golfer fires three holes in one
15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing
William Collier, a Risco High School graduate, will compete in the National High School Finals...
Mo. teen to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo

Latest News

FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa Supreme Court declines to reinstate strict abortion limits, but a new law could be coming
The Show-Me Classic Collector Car Auction on Saturday, June 17 is open to the public.
Show-Me Classic Collector Car Auction set for Saturday
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
LIVE: Biden will mark the anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
FILE - UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.
Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Community attends grand opening for 1st grocery store in Cairo, Ill. in 7 years