Kidnapping investigation underway in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a reported kidnapping on the 200 block of North Wall Street in Carbondale on Thursday, June 15.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the scene and were told a juvenile female was taken against her will by a male acquaintance.

The efforts to find the victim took officers to the 200 block of South Dixon.

A large police presence could be seen at this second location.

Police said the victim was found about an hour into the investigation.

She suffered minor injuries. Officers said she did not require medical attention.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Chrishon A. Sawyer.

Sawyer was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on kidnapping, domestic battery and unlawful restraint charges.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

