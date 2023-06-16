Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Hopkins County inmate

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 2 are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program.

Around 5 p.m. on June 15, Chad Allan Thomas, 35, walked away from a work program at 3 Rivers Farm on Beulah Road. Thomas was serving out a sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and other charges.

Thomas’s direction of travel is currently unknown. He is described as a white male with green eyes, and brown hair. He is approximately 5′10″ tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Thomas and if located, you are asked to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

