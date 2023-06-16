Heartland Votes

Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Hopkins County inmate

Chad Allan Thomas walked away from a work site in Hopkins County, and his direction of travel...
Chad Allan Thomas walked away from a work site in Hopkins County, and his direction of travel is currently unknown(Kentucky State Police)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 2 are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program.

Around 5 p.m. on June 15, Chad Allan Thomas, 35, walked away from a work program at 3 Rivers Farm on Beulah Road. Thomas was serving out a sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and other charges.

Thomas’s direction of travel is currently unknown. He is described as a white male with green eyes, and brown hair. He is approximately 5′10″ tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Thomas and if located, you are asked to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The armed suspect who was barricaded in a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County has...
Armed suspect in St. Francois County standoff in custody
From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
River City Centre, they propose using support from Tax Increment Financing, Community...
Developer releases TIF plan for West Park Mall
The Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. will be reconfigured with two...
1st phase of U.S. 67/Future I-57 project in Butler Co. continues with intersection changes
Cincinnati-area golfer fires three holes in one
15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing

Latest News

Heath Dunning of Eldorado, Ill. has been sentenced to over 50 years for the fatal stabbing of a...
Eldorado man sentenced in 2021 murder case
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear highlighted his administration’s continued dedication to...
Gov. Beshear highlights decline of drug overdoses during Team Kentucky Update
Officer Bobby Newton said that Cape Girardeau Police Department uses Narcan regularly.
Mo. legislation aims to help first responders during overdose calls
A mural of Eurma C. Hayes has been completed by Marion artist, Maddie Dieters.
Local artist paints mural at Eurma Hayes Center