Juneteenth celebration to be held in Cape Girardeau’s southside

A Juneteenth celebration will be held in Cape Girardeau’s southside on Saturday, June 17.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Juneteenth celebration will be held in Cape Girardeau’s southside on Saturday, June 17.

Hosted by From Scratch Inx and Nova Fraction, the event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ranney Park.

There will be free food, vendors and music.

In addition, the 2nd annual Juneteenth Day celebration at Ivers Square will also be on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

