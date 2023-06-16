Illinois man arrested following KSP vehicle pursuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit with Kentucky State Police.

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy said that Joseph Willoughby, 48, of Bartonville, Illinois, was charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence and other violations.

You may have seen footage on Twitter of Kentucky State Police chasing a U-Haul Van.

According to court records, Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown received a call about a reckless driver on I-65 south in a white U-Haul van around 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

A caller told police the U-Haul rear-ended an SUV and continued driving southbound on the interstate.

Troopers tried stopping the van around mile marker 76, but the van never stopped.

The pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to court records.

An arrest citation revealed Willoughby told police he ate about three grams of meth and two grams of heroin before they detained him.

He was later cleared at a local hospital and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Willoughby was found with a fake driver’s license, and police later learned he had a suspended license.

He’s currently charged with the following:

Theft of Identity of Another without Consent

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Display or Possession of a Cancelled or Fictitious Operators License

Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Reckless Driving

Improper Passing

Speeding

Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Failure to Render Aid or Assistance

Willoughby is scheduled to be in court Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.