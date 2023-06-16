Heartland Votes

Illinois man arrested following KSP vehicle pursuit

A caller told police the U-Haul rear-ended an SUV and continued driving southbound on the interstate.
By Sarah Phipps and Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit with Kentucky State Police.

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy said that Joseph Willoughby, 48, of Bartonville, Illinois, was charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence and other violations.

You may have seen footage on Twitter of Kentucky State Police chasing a U-Haul Van.

According to court records, Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown received a call about a reckless driver on I-65 south in a white U-Haul van around 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers tried stopping the van around mile marker 76, but the van never stopped.

The pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to court records.

An arrest citation revealed Willoughby told police he ate about three grams of meth and two grams of heroin before they detained him.

He was later cleared at a local hospital and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Willoughby was found with a fake driver’s license, and police later learned he had a suspended license.

He’s currently charged with the following:

  • Theft of Identity of Another without Consent
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Display or Possession of a Cancelled or Fictitious Operators License
  • Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
  • Reckless Driving
  • Improper Passing
  • Speeding
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Failure to Render Aid or Assistance

Willoughby is scheduled to be in court Friday at 1:30 p.m.

