Heartland Votes

Groundbreaking ceremony for Southern Illinois Multimodal Station set for June 16

This is a rendering of the $23 million Southern Illinois Multimodal Station to be built in...
This is a rendering of the $23 million Southern Illinois Multimodal Station to be built in Carbondale.(Colin Baillie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Work continues in downtown Carbondale to transform the Amtrak station into a new travel hub.

Crews have torn down buildings on South Illinois Avenue to make way for the construction of the multi-million dollar Southern Illinois Multimodal Station (SIMMS).

The plan is to have Amtrak and other transit agencies, including Rides Mas Transit, all in one facility.

City leaders have said this will make travel services more efficient and more reliable, which will greatly improve transportation across southern Illinois.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the $23 million project is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16. It will be held on the 400 block of S. Illinois Ave.

Local, state and federal leaders will be attending the event.

Previous Stories

The project is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

City leaders hope to have it open in 2025.

