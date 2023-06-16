Heartland Votes

First Alert: Hot, dry ahead of thunderstorm chances Sunday

A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The end of the week will be seasonably hot and mainly dry ahead of thunderstorm chances on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will range from 88 degrees north to 92 degrees south.

A light northeast breeze could bring down dew points a bit.

An isolated shower or storm is possible in our southwestern counties, mainly extreme southeast Missouri, where it will be a bit more humid.

Most of the Heartland should stay dry.

This evening will be warm and mainly dry with isolated thunderstorms weakening.

Saturday looks to be warm and dry.

Changes arrive on Father’s Day.

A weather system will move in from the west, increasing our threat for showers and storms.

A few showers are possible Sunday morning, but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening.

The southern half of the Heartland is under a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe storms.

Chances for severe storms will likely depend on how much sunshine we get early Sunday.

Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms could linger into Monday.

Most of next week is looking seasonably warm and mostly dry.

