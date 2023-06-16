First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

We’re going to wrap up the week with seasonably hot and mainly dry weather….before thunderstorm chances increase on Sunday. Not too much change for today and Saturday, although a light northeast breeze may bring down dew points just a touch. Highs this afternoon look to be about 88 north to 92 south. An isolated shower or storm looks possible in the more unstable in southwestern counties (mainly extreme SE MO) where it will be a bit more humid….but it should stay dry otherwise. This Friday evening will be warm and mainly dry with isolated thunderstorms dissipating.

Saturday looks to be warm and dry again….but on Sunday a weather system will move in from the west with an increasing threat of showers and storms. A few showers may be possible Sunday morning, but the best chance of thunderstorms will be afternoon and evening. SPC has the southern half of the area in a level 1/marginal risk of severe. This may as usual depend on how much sunshine we get early Sunday. It continues to look like showers and maybe a few thunderstorms could linger into Monday as the upper-level part of this system moves slowly over the region, but most of next week should be seasonably warm and mostly dry.

