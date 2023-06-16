Heartland Votes

Eldorado man sentenced in 2021 murder case

Heath Dunning of Eldorado, Ill. has been sentenced to over 50 years for the fatal stabbing of a...
Heath Dunning of Eldorado, Ill. has been sentenced to over 50 years for the fatal stabbing of a man back in 2021
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from Eldorado, Ill. has been sentence for a murder that took place in 2021.

On April 15, 2021, deputies responded to a call for service on IL State Route 149, several miles east of West Frankfort, Ill. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man at the scene, 52-year-old Dennis Martin of West Frankfort.

Detectives from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as well as an Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator responded. As a result from the investigation, it was determined that the murderer was 35-year-old Heath Dunning of Eldorado.

Dunning, a convicted felon, had stabbed Martin in the heart, killing him within moments. Dunning was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, and Unlawful Restraint.

In March 2023, at the conclusion of a three day jury trial, Dunning was found guilty on the murder and weapons offense. On June 15, Dunning was sentenced to 48 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for First Degree Murder and 6 years for Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon.

The case was prosecuted by Franklin County States Attorney Abby Dinn.

