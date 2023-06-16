Crane crew blocks portion of Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crane crew is blocking a portion of the 300 block of Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday morning, June 16.
We’re told crews are taking down a cell site at the top of the KFVS-12 building.
T-Mobile is having antennas and equipment they own removed from the top of the building.
It is not clear when the work will be completed or how long both lanes of Broadway St. will be blocked.
