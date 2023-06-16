Crane crew blocks portion of Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crane crew is blocking a portion of the 300 block of Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday morning, June 16.

A crane crew is blocking a portion of the 300 block of Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The crew is removing T-Mobile equipment from the top of the KFVS-12 building. (Source: KFVS/Kalup Phillips)

We’re told crews are taking down a cell site at the top of the KFVS-12 building.

T-Mobile is having antennas and equipment they own removed from the top of the building.

A crane crew is blocking a portion of the 300 block of Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The crew is removing T-Mobile equipment from the top of the KFVS-12 building. (Source: KFVS/Kalup Phillips)

It is not clear when the work will be completed or how long both lanes of Broadway St. will be blocked.

A crane crew is blocking a portion of the 300 block of Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The crew is removing T-Mobile equipment from the top of the KFVS-12 building. (Source: KFVS/Kalup Phillips)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.