Chiefs receive Super Bowl rings at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wait is finally over.

The Chiefs received the Super Bowl rings they earned following February’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

“I’m going to wear it everywhere,” said Chiefs safety Justin Reid. “Everyone is going to want to see this ring.”

“If you were reading the story, it was a good one,” said Chiefs WR Skyy Moore.

The venue was known to the Chiefs. Union Station hosted both of their recent championship parades and caught the eye of the team’s owner.

“Union Station has been so special to the organization and the city of Kansas City,” said Clark Hunt. “Not only because the parade finished here, but also because we hosted the NFL Draft here. It also is a beautiful venue and sets up perfectly for a party of almost 600 people.”

The players have felt the love from Kansas City. They enjoy playing football in front of a community like Chiefs Kingdom.

“This city absolutely loves the Chiefs,” said Chiefs Offensive Lineman Nick Allegretti. “You see it everywhere you go. You see red anywhere you look. You see Pat and Trav’s jersey just about every time you go outside.”

Now thhe Chiefs have tasted a second Super Bowl win in four years, they are ready to win one again.

“We love you guys. We love Chiefs Kingdom, and we’re going to do another one for you, baby,” said Justin Reid.

The Chiefs hope to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2003-2004.

Below are the details of the ring as described as the Chiefs:

Crafted in brilliant 10-karat white and yellow gold, the ring top prominently features the Chiefs logo created from 16 genuine custom-cut rubies set in yellow gold. These rubies represent the number of total division titles that the franchise has won in its history dating all the way back to its first title in 1962, when the team was known as the Dallas Texans. The Texans/Chiefs have won three AFL West and 13 AFC West titles, with seven consecutive AFC West titles from 2016 to 2022. The arrowhead portion of the logo is set with 50 diamonds, symbolic of the 50th anniversary of the opening of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Set behind the logo are three Lombardi Trophies, each of which is set with a marquise diamond at the top. When combined, the baguette diamonds in the base of the Trophies total 16, a nod to the 16 different players who scored touchdowns in the Chiefs 2022 regular season. The red backdrop is created from 19 custom-cut genuine rubies and is encircled by a row of 38 diamonds. The encircling diamonds represent the 38 points the Chiefs scored in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs title of WORLD CHAMPIONS accents the left and right side of the ring top. The words are created by contrasting yellow gold set with 122 diamonds. Completing the ring top are an additional 130 diamonds. A row of 54 diamonds is set along the perimeter of the ring top in yellow gold, symbolizing the combined 54-point deficits that the Chiefs overcame in their last two Super Bowl postseason runs. On three occasions the Chiefs trailed by 10 points and once by 24 points, despite these odds, the Chiefs would be crowned World Champions twice in four seasons.

To elevate their ring to the next level, the ring top can be completely removed and converted into a pendant via a hidden bail that seamlessly folds into the ring top. Once the ring top is removed, the story continues. The shape of the ring top is modeled after GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The interior of the main part of the ring includes a miniature version of the stadium in yellow gold, which has a full-color field set with Lombardi Trophies in the center, ranging from one to three Trophies depending on the recipient’s time with the organization. Encircling the stadium is a quote from Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt that reads, “ARROWHEAD STADIUM IS MY FAVORITE PLACE ON EARTH.” The backside of the ring top pendant piece displays the championship year-dates the recipient has spent with the Chiefs organization as well as the 50th anniversary logo and an image of the Lombardi Trophy. The bail is set with eight diamonds.

The left side of the ring displays the player’s name in yellow gold in the Chiefs official font. A row of 13 diamonds separates their name from the lower panel portion. Featuring their jersey number set with diamonds in white gold, the iconic GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium can be found in incredible detail in the background in contrasting yellow gold. The Chiefs three championship year-dates are also featured on flags within the stadium, while the date of Super Bowl LVII can be seen on the scoreboard.

On the right side of the ring is a tribute to the loyal fanbase, CHIEFS KINGDOM, created in stunning yellow gold. A row of 10 diamonds separates the panel and represents the Chiefs’ active streak of 10 consecutive winning seasons. This incredible feat is the longest active stretch in the NFL. The Chiefs relied on each and every player to contribute, this philosophy led them to become Super Bowl Champions. The Super Bowl LVII logo is brought to life in white gold and set with a singular marquise diamond. Below the logo is the final score and team abbreviations from Super Bowl LVII. The right side is completed with a special detail – individual Lombardi Trophy-shaped confetti fills the background behind the logo.

184 diamonds cascade from the ring top down the edges of the ring, creating a border around the side panels. The palm side honors the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Hunt, by featuring his initials in a yellow gold football pulled from the Chiefs AFL jersey patch. The interior of the ring has Coach Reid’s motto “EDGE” immortalized in bold red as a reminder of the theme of the championship-winning season. Below is the recipient’s unique signature above the scores and team abbreviations from the 2022 playoffs.

