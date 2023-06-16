Charleston Fighting Squirrels preparing to host Babe Ruth World Series in August in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Babe Ruth World Series is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Charleston Fighting Squirrels are are the hosts for this year’s Series from August 13-20.

Teams around the world will be coming to town to compete for the title.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience for Cape Girardeau and southeast Missouri in general,” said Michael Minner, head coach of the Squirrels.

“We want to take all of the notes that we’ve made over the years and try to put on the biggest class act World Series that’s ever happened. We want everybody to leave here and we would like it to go back there sometime.”

Fighting Squirrels to host Babe Ruth World Series in August

The Squirrels are competing in the SEMO Showcase at Capaha Field this weekend; a tune-up before playing on the same turf in August. They won both of their games in a doubleheader on Thursday.

