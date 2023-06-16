Heartland Votes

Charleston Fighting Squirrels preparing to host Babe Ruth World Series in August in Cape Girardeau

Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape Girardeau in August
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Babe Ruth World Series is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Charleston Fighting Squirrels are are the hosts for this year’s Series from August 13-20.

Teams around the world will be coming to town to compete for the title.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience for Cape Girardeau and southeast Missouri in general,” said Michael Minner, head coach of the Squirrels.

“We want to take all of the notes that we’ve made over the years and try to put on the biggest class act World Series that’s ever happened. We want everybody to leave here and we would like it to go back there sometime.”

Fighting Squirrels to host Babe Ruth World Series in August

The Squirrels are competing in the SEMO Showcase at Capaha Field this weekend; a tune-up before playing on the same turf in August. They won both of their games in a doubleheader on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The armed suspect who was barricaded in a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County has...
Armed suspect in St. Francois County standoff in custody
From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
River City Centre, they propose using support from Tax Increment Financing, Community...
Developer releases TIF plan for West Park Mall
The Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. will be reconfigured with two...
1st phase of U.S. 67/Future I-57 project in Butler Co. continues with intersection changes
Team ropers Hayden Travelstead and Wesley Kuhnert are headed to the 2023 National High School...
2 southern Ill. teens to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University coaching legend passes away
SEMO Coaching legend Joey Haines passes away
Fighting Squirrels to host Babe Ruth World Series in August
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 6/15/23
Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape Girardeau in August