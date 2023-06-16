Heartland Votes

Black bear captured at Florida airport after being spotted by TSA agents

Officials say a bear was removed from the Tampa International Airport this week after it was roaming around the property. (Source: Tampa International Airport via WWSB)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration in Florida dealt with an unusual security call Tuesday night.

WWSB reports that TSA agents found a black bear roaming the perimeter of the Tampa International Airport.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its team ended up catching the animal in a trap that was set in some nearby vegetation.

According to authorities, the bear was spotted on infrared cameras appearing to take a nap before they were able to capture it.

Wildlife officials said the bear was safely removed and brought to the Ocala National Forest.

“Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to airport operations,” airport officials shared in a statement.

According to the Tampa International Airport, this was the first such report of a bear coming onto its property.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The armed suspect who was barricaded in a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County has...
Armed suspect in St. Francois County standoff in custody
From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
River City Centre, they propose using support from Tax Increment Financing, Community...
Developer releases TIF plan for West Park Mall
The Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. will be reconfigured with two...
1st phase of U.S. 67/Future I-57 project in Butler Co. continues with intersection changes
Cincinnati-area golfer fires three holes in one
15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing

Latest News

Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game...
Conor McGregor accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
This photo of a bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
Nikko's Japanese Steakhouse closed down for several days after police said customers were...
Restaurant investigated after 7 people ate food allegedly contaminated with meth, officials say
Heath Dunning of Eldorado, Ill. has been sentenced to over 50 years for the fatal stabbing of a...
Eldorado man sentenced in 2021 murder case
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart