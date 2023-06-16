2 arrested in connection with attempted business burglary in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with an attempted business burglary.

Joseph Garrison, 33, of Thompsonville, and Dexter Kubitz, 31, of Johnston City, were arrested on warrants for attempted burglary and criminal damage to property. Their bonds were set at $40,000 each.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to T&T Liquor in Thompsonville on May 10 for a report of a suspicious vehicle near the business.

When they arrived, deputies found damage to the building from an attempted break in. They found several pieces of evidence and requested an Illinois State Police crime scene investigator to process the scene.

Investigators identified two suspects, later identified as Garrison and Kubitz.

Both were arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail on other unrelated charges.

