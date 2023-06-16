Heartland Votes

2 arrested in connection with attempted business burglary in Franklin Co., Ill.

From left: Joseph Garrison and Dexter Kubitz were arrested in connection with an attempted...
From left: Joseph Garrison and Dexter Kubitz were arrested in connection with an attempted business burglary in Franklin County, Illinois.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with an attempted business burglary.

Joseph Garrison, 33, of Thompsonville, and Dexter Kubitz, 31, of Johnston City, were arrested on warrants for attempted burglary and criminal damage to property. Their bonds were set at $40,000 each.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to T&T Liquor in Thompsonville on May 10 for a report of a suspicious vehicle near the business.

When they arrived, deputies found damage to the building from an attempted break in. They found several pieces of evidence and requested an Illinois State Police crime scene investigator to process the scene.

Investigators identified two suspects, later identified as Garrison and Kubitz.

Both were arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail on other unrelated charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The armed suspect who was barricaded in a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County has...
Armed suspect in St. Francois County standoff in custody
Team ropers Hayden Travelstead and Wesley Kuhnert are headed to the 2023 National High School...
2 southern Ill. teens to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo
A bill that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
Cincinnati-area golfer fires three holes in one
15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing
William Collier, a Risco High School graduate, will compete in the National High School Finals...
Mo. teen to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo

Latest News

The Show-Me Classic Collector Car Auction on Saturday, June 17 is open to the public.
Show-Me Classic Collector Car Auction set for Saturday
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Community attends grand opening for 1st grocery store in Cairo, Ill. in 7 years
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival begins today