12-year-old Perryville girl opens candy shop

By Madison Steward
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 12-year-old Perryville girl is learning that running a business can be pretty sweet. She’s opened her very own candy store.

“I’ve always liked candy,” said Hadley Warren.

You could say she is a kid in her own candy store.

At 12 years old, Hadley Warren had the idea to open up her own candy shop, with her parents help of course.

“We kept telling her, when you get older we will do it with you and then she just asked, she said ‘no I really want to do it and I want to do it with you,’” explained Hadley’s mother, Morgan Warren.

The mother daughter duo celebrated the candy shop’s grand opening on Wednesday, June 14.

Hadley says she knew her and her mom would make a great team.

“I was inspired by my mom and I just thought that it would be a great idea,” said Hadley.

Hadley and her mom order the candy in bulk from wholesalers.

Hadley works to choose candy for the store she thinks her customers will love.

“I have lots of ideas and my mom just writes them down, and we get new shipments of candy,” explained Hadley.

Her mom thinks Hadley’s age gives their store a competitive edge.

“She really has her finger on the pulse of what kids like, of what kids want to see so she is a driving force,” said Morgan.

The duo thinks the shop brings something to the community that it has been missing.

“There isn’t anything like this anywhere else, so we didn’t know if people would like it or not, but our community has really shown up for us,” said Hadley.

She hopes running the store will help her build relationships in her community.

Hadley’s Candy Shoppe is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

She says she plans to work at the store all summer.

