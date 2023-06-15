Heartland Votes

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The armed suspect who was barricaded in a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County has...
Armed suspect in St. Francois County standoff in custody
From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
River City Centre, they propose using support from Tax Increment Financing, Community...
Developer releases TIF plan for West Park Mall
The Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. will be reconfigured with two...
1st phase of U.S. 67/Future I-57 project in Butler Co. continues with intersection changes
Cincinnati-area golfer fires three holes in one
15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing

Latest News

Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240...
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece’s actions in deadly sinking
Millions of crickets are currently swarming in several Nevada counties.
Mormon crickets are freaking out residents in this desert town
The Show-Me Classic Collector Car Auction on Saturday, June 17 is open to the public.
Show-Me Classic Collector Car Auction June 17 open to public
Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler hosted more than 15 trucking companies across southern...
State, local leaders in Illinois met to discuss trucking industry
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill