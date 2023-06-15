State, local leaders in Illinois met to discuss trucking industry

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to a need for more truckers, state and local leaders in Illinois are looking at ways to add more drivers on the road.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler hosted more than 15 trucking companies across southern Illinois at a luncheon on Thursday, June 15.

With the growing demand in the trucking industry, they are working to tackle that problem of less drivers on the road.

“As long as people keep buying stuff, we’re going to keep growing,” said Matt Hart, executive director of the Illinois Trucking Association.

The growing demand is the driving force behind issues affecting the trucking community.

Matt Hart is the executive director for the Illinois Trucking Association. He said that demand is only going to increase.

“Everything you eat, everything you wear, every building material, it all got there on a truck. And when we transport over 70 percent of the nation’s freight. You’re going to need trucks to service that,” said Hart.

For the trucking industry, a shortage of drivers has people concerned.

Roxanne Ferguson owns JAR Trucking. She believes providing help to potential drivers could ease that shortage.

“Not everybody can afford to put out that kind of money up front for a six-week program,” said Ferguson.

And for the trucks already on the road, some are concerned about the need for more parking spaces for these trucks.

State Senator Dale Fowler said the state is working to add more safe parking.

“To be able to enhance our parking opportunities, as an example, at Metropolis, at the rest area in Metropolis that’s being expanded. There’s millions of dollars going into that, state funds to expand that for parking,” said Fowler.

Fowler believes the growth in southern Illinois will lead to more trucking positions.

“This is a transportation thrillway through here. And especially with our increase in transportation opportunities not only with our interstate highway system and our highway system but also river transportation system. It’s going to drive more industry into southern Illinois which is going to be more truck driving opportunities,” said Fowler.

For businesses like JAR Trucking, the message is simple.

“Go to truck driving school, get in that truck and make a good career out of it,” said Ferguson.

According to the American Trucking Association, if the current trends continue, the shortage of truck drivers could surpass 160,000 in 2031.

