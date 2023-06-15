Heartland Votes

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to deny AI companies immunity

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee full committee hearing on Shogan's nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC. (KY3) - Missouri Senior Senator Josh Hawley is continuing his push to regulate AI companies. This week he introduced the No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act. It’s a bill to strip artificial intelligence companies of immunity from civil and criminal prosecutions. Which means, people could sue those companies if they suffered “life-destroying” consequences from AI-generated content.

Sen. Hawley said content like deep-fakes, which use life like images of a real person, are popular right now and he wants people to have more rights against big tech companies than they do right now.

“Google, Facebook, the biggest corporations in the world, you can’t sue them because they’ve got special government immunity,” said Sen. Hawley. “Which is ridiculous, particularly in this AI context. Are you telling me as a parent, that if my child has a deep fake made of him or her, using Google’s technology, using Facebook’s technology, and it gets posted on their platforms and they know about it, I can’t sue them, as a parent, to protect my children? No way. Every parent ought to have that right.”

This is a bipartisan effort. Sen. Hawley is cosponsoring the bill with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, who is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and Law. Just last week Sen. Hawley introduced five guiding principles for regulating AI companies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The armed suspect who was barricaded in a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County has...
Armed suspect in St. Francois County standoff in custody
From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
River City Centre, they propose using support from Tax Increment Financing, Community...
Developer releases TIF plan for West Park Mall
An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been canceled for Mark Alan Schulte, 63 of Perryville, Mo.
Endangered Silver Alert canceled for missing Perryville man
The Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. will be reconfigured with two...
1st phase of U.S. 67/Future I-57 project in Butler Co. continues with intersection changes

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss changes to...
MoDOT hosting public meeting on changes to Highway 412 in Dunklin County
Dry weather impacting farmers across the Heartland
Dry weather impacting Heartland farmers
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 6/15