Preparing for ‘revenge travel’ post-pandemic and staying safe on vacation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you want to plan a trip this summer, it might be a little more challenging than usual.

Right now, there is a boom in the travel business that the owner of Elite Travel, Carolyn Sandgren-Kempf, is calling “revenge travel.”

“That means everybody that did not travel during COVID has now decided they want to travel,” Sandgren-Kempf explained. “But in the past, people normally took one vacation a year--now they’re taking two to three.”

In layman’s terms, travel agencies are extra busy.

“Now we have so much demand that the person who doesn’t book early--by early, I mean six months, nine months out--is not going to get space, or they are going to pay a premium, so we are definitely in the situation where the early bird gets the worm,” Sandgren-Kemp said.

She added that travel is currently up 40 percent.

So, where is everybody going?

“We’re seeing a lot of travel to the Galápagos Islands, Antarctica--Africa is very very busy--and the hot spot this year is definitely Europe,” Sandgren-Kemp said.

With that being said, if you do still plan on traveling this summer, make sure you are taking the proper safety measures while you’re gone.

Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department urges travelers to be cautious before posting vacation photos online.

“People go on vacation and they’re posting pictures of them relaxing and you know the type of way, but people will see that and realize what’s going on,” Newton said.

Newton added that calls of reported burglary are far too common, especially when you aren’t home, which is why the police department offers free home-vacation checks while you are away.

“We will show up and check on the doors, make sure the doors are locked and windows are secured, but we’ll walk around the house just to make sure nothing is out of place, as far as a window being raised or door to open and if we notice something then we’ll take further steps to determine why it’s like this or why it’s like that,” Newton said.

To learn more about this service or to schedule a vacation home check, visit their website.

