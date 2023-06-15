Heartland Votes

MoDOT hosting public meeting on changes to Highway 412 in Dunklin County

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss changes to Highway 412 in Dunklin County on Thursday, June 15.
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym at Senath-Hornersville High School.

The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym at Senath-Hornersville High School.

MoDOT agents hope to get some input from locals on the improvements they’d like to see for Missouri roads and discuss potential changes to area highways, including the 20-mile section of Hwy. 412 extending from Route AC near the Arkansas border.

It’s an open-house meeting, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Once decisions are finalized, the department will present their plan to the public.

