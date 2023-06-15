Heartland Votes

Missouri drought conditions raise pollution concerns

By Alex Gaul
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drought conditions are amplifying concerns of river pollution across the bi-state, and local ecologists are taking notice.

River levels have dropped amid the Spring’s drought, with the most pronounced impacts happening in smaller streams and tributaries of the Missouri River, according to the National Weather Service.

But in the larger rivers, trash is washing up on riverbeds. Missouri Department of Conservation spokesperson Dan Zarlenga says the drought can amplify the microplastics, oils and other pollutants in the water.

“If you have less water, that means these pollutants are going to be more concentrated and so they could have some more detrimental effects.”

Students and interns spent Thursday morning doing their part to clean up the river, working with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), to remove hundreds of pieces of trash from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River in East Alton.

Jennifer Wendt is with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative. She works with NGRREC and says they use a citizen data collection app to map debris patterns.

“Microplastics can mimic food, so our sea creatures, our wildlife, our fish here in our river can eat those,” Wendt said.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville sophomore Nicholas Fowler helped clean up trash. He says every little bit can help reduce pollution in the water.

“It gets pretty littered up from the debris that blows in from the highways,” Fowler said. “You want to make sure that our natural environments are clean, safe (and) make sure they are free of pollution.”

