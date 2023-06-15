Heartland Votes

Local artist paints mural at Eurma Hayes Center

A mural of Eurma C. Hayes has been completed by Marion artist, Maddie Dieters.
A mural of Eurma C. Hayes has been completed by Marion artist, Maddie Dieters.(Artspace 304)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Artspace 304 announces the completion of the first mural of the summer, funded through “Welcome, Carbondale!” on June 15.

The mural at the Eurma Hayes Center in Carbondale was completed by Marion artist, Maddie Dieters. The mural is a portrait of and homage to the founder, Eurma C. Hayes herself.

Maddie Dieters has completed numerous murals in Southern Illinois, in hopes of empowering people to appreciate and participate in creating art. “Welcome, Carbondale!” is an initiative of the Southern Illinois Mural Project, an Artspace 304 program in collaboration with Carbondale, SIUC, local businesses, and private donors.

SIMP has underwritten 8 murals throughout Southern Illinois over the past two years. Over the next two months, more large-scale works will be unveiled by Chris DeShazo and Antonio Martinez.

