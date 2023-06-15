Gov. Beshear highlights decline of drug overdoses during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - During a Team Kentucky Update, the 2022 Drug Overdose Fatality Report was released. Governor Andy Beshear highlighted his administration’s continued dedication to fighting addiction in the commonwealth as this marks Kentucky’s first decline in overdose deaths since 2018.

During the Update, the Governor also shared news on economic development; electric vehicle charging stations; plans to complete the Mountain Parkway expansion; the Department of Juvenile Justice; and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky. He also named the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Ambassador Awards as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Helping Kentuckians Recover from Addiction

Gov. Beshear highlighted additional ways Kentucky is battling addiction and helping Kentuckians recover. One of those steps is through the federally funded Recovery Housing Program, which has helped nonprofits across the commonwealth provide transitional housing for those in recovery. So far, 164 Kentuckians in recovery programs have been sheltered thanks to the program’s funding in the state.

Last year, the Governor launched findrecoveryhousingnowKY.org to help people find safe, stable and affordable housing so they can focus on rehabilitation. Since the launch, 181 homes have been secured. The Kentucky Recovery Housing Network has certified 54 homes across the state to shelter Kentuckians as they recover. The Kentucky Opioid Response Effort has helped distribute more than 82,000 free Naloxone units. Naloxone treats victims of overdose and is a lifesaving medicine. The administration also launched a statewide campaign called UNSHAME Kentucky, which provides a platform for people impacted by addiction to tell their stories of hope and strength.

There are several ways Kentuckians can find help for treatment and recovery, including:

Call 833-8KY-HELP to find treatment options

Visit findhelpnowky.org for information about treatment programs and providers

Visit kentuckystatepolice.org to find help with locating an appropriate treatment program

Economic Development

Gov. Beshear announced continued economic growth in the commonwealth as WILA USA, an industry-leading producer of tooling systems for sheet metals, announced it will be relocating its North American headquarters and establishing manufacturing operations in Jefferson County with an $11.5M investment creating 24 quality Kentucky jobs.

EV Charging Stations

Gov. Beshear announced the state is seeking proposals from private-sector organizations interested in helping the state expand its electric vehicle charging network. The Governor said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued a final Request for Proposals today to build up to 37 stations along Kentucky interstates and parkways after receiving approval from the Federal Highway Administration.

Proposals from interested parties are due by August 24 at 5 p.m. To learn more about this RFP, visit kyevcharging.com.

Search for Team To Complete Mountain Parkway Expansion

The Governor has put out a call for firms seeking to complete the final section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Eastern Kentucky, marking an important step toward finishing one of the commonwealth’s most impactful transportation projects in a generation. The final project segment, referred to as Magoffin-Floyd, is planned to be a 13-mile stretch of newly constructed four-lane highway, from U.S. Highway 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg.

Department of Juvenile Justice Update

Over the past several months, Gov. Beshear’s administration has implemented sweeping improvements to address juvenile detention facilities’ challenges. In March, the Governor signed Senate Bill 162, appropriating more than $25M to the Department of Juvenile Justice for staff salaries, facility upgrades and transportation costs. While this announcement has improved staffing at the detention centers, the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the state’s first female-only center, is continuing to experience critical staffing levels. The department has proactively relocated female juveniles to Boyd Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The department will continue to recruit and train correctional officers for the Campbell detention center, and female juveniles will return once staffing is secure. The Campbell detention center staff will remain at the facility to accept new juvenile intakes and operate the female youth development center.

Males currently housed at the Boyd detention center will be temporarily transferred to Breathitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center. A transportation plan is in place to support these transfers.

Eastern Kentucky Floods Update

The Governor provided an update on recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky. Currently, 93 families are housed in travel trailers, and nearly 290 households have transitioned out of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program in Eastern Kentucky. As of this week, over $34.4M has been awarded for the buy-out program. The awards include 202 properties from Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties, as well as the City of Jackson.

Contracted crews continue to collect flood debris on private property that could not be moved to the side of the road for pickup. As of June 14, crews have removed over 2,500 tons of debris in Letcher, Knott, Perry and Pike counties. To date, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has replaced 43 bridges and repaired 33 bridges. For more information on rebuilding efforts visit, governor.ky.gov/Flood-Resources.

EKY and WKY SAFE Fund Awards

Gov. Beshear announced more awards from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund to communities and public entities impacted by the devastating late July 2022 floods. This week, nearly $7 million in funding was approved for communities, including:

$375,000 to the City of Beattyville to alleviate fiscal strain and assist in long-term recovery efforts

Over $3M to Breathitt County to alleviate fiscal strain

Nearly $270,000 for strained fiscal liquidity and help fund a FEMA match

$250,000 to the City of Hindman to alleviate fiscal strain

Over $3M to the Knott County Board of Education to assist with the strain of fiscal demands

The Governor also announced a $373,000 award from the Western Kentucky SAFE Fund to Mayfield Independent School to recover lost revenue.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

In the State Capitol Rotunda on June 14, Gov. Beshear presented state employees with Governor’s Ambassador Awards, recognizing their significant impact in their community and service to fellow Kentuckians. The Governor named the award recipients as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

“Yesterday, we recognized seven Kentucky state employees and their commitment and dedication to public service during the Governor’s Ambassador Awards. These awards celebrate community service, volunteerism, courage, customer service, leadership, professional achievement and teamwork,” said Gov. Beshear. “These awards recognize acts of service from last year, and it was so special to have the opportunity to celebrate these dedicated members of Team Kentucky.”

