Free fishing events at Crab Orchard

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will host its 49th annual Kids Free Fishing Derby this...
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will host its 49th annual Kids Free Fishing Derby this Father's Day Weekend.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will host its 49th annual Kids Free Fishing Derby this weekend.

On Saturday, June 17, the Fishing Derby will be held for kids ages 12 and under. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the first 100 kids to register on the morning of the Fishing Derby will receive a free goodie bag and t-shirt. Lunch will be provided for participants and their families, and a live fish shocking demonstration will be given during lunch.

An awards ceremony will end the event at noon with prizes given in each age category for biggest, smallest and most fish caught. The Fishing Derby will be held at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, one and a half miles west of John A. Logan College on the south side of Highway 13.

Illinois Free Fishing Days will take place from June 16-19, during the Father’s Day weekend. During this time, anglers in Illinois can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp. Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge will also not require Entrance Fees for anyone fishing on Refuge waters.

For more information on the events, you can contact Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge by calling 618-998-5950 or emailing craborchard@fws.gov.

