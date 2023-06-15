Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

More like summer....plus....latest on weekend rain chances...
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT
Each day this week has been a bit warmer and more humid;  that trend will continue with pretty much ‘back to normal’ conditions to finish our the week.  While an isolated afternoon shower or storm may be possible again today….especially in southern counties,  most areas will likely stay dry.  Highs today and Friday will be near 90° with dew points sneaking mainly into the low 60s.

Other than an isolated shower or storm,  increasingly dry conditions are likely through Saturday.  By Sunday a stronger upper trough, together with a surface cold front, will be approaching from the west.  A period or two of showers and thunderstorms is still expected mainly Sunday and Sunday night.  This system has showed some tendency to slow down on recent runs…so rain chances may linger into early Monday.   Still looks to be some potential for strong storms and heavy downpours especially Sunday afternoon and evening.

