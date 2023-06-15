First Alert: Feeling more like summer

(KFVS) - Summer-like temperatures, without oppressive humidity, will stick around for the next few days ahead of rain and storm chances.

Today and Friday afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees.

Humidity will also increase slightly, but it will still be moderate.

An isolated shower or storm is possible again today, especially in our southern counties. Most locations will likely stay dry.

Dry conditions are expected through Saturday, with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

By Sunday, a stronger upper trough and cold front will move in from the west.

A period or two of showers and thunderstorms is still expected mainly Sunday and Sunday night.

There is a potential for strong storms and heavy downpours, especially Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances may linger into early Monday.

Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

